Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Upped Its At&T (T) Stake by $650,101 as Stock Value Rose; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Its Position in Regency Centers (REG) as Stock Rose

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (REG) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 732,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.95M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.84 million, down from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $68.6. About 688,313 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 27.03 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. REG’s profit will be $160.83 million for 17.86 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.04% negative EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,899 shares to 26,422 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 220,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 8,800 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.03% or 33,187 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited owns 60,109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Limited has 198,945 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability has 11,368 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Utd Financial Advisers Lc accumulated 12,775 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). British Columbia Investment invested in 30,919 shares. Growth Lp owns 515,000 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Moreover, Cohen And Steers has 0.87% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 4.67M shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 133,958 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 45,290 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Buckhead Capital Limited Company holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 54,337 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 13,109 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 0.41% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Retail Bank Of Omaha stated it has 235,300 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Peoples Fincl Ser Corp holds 1.39% or 86,428 shares. Baldwin Inv Llc has 14,347 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 23,179 shares. Nadler Gp owns 0.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 27,974 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd has 115,886 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Limited Liability owns 7.97 million shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amer State Bank reported 2,338 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 996,359 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Asset One holds 0.68% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.03M shares. 11,255 are owned by Field Main Savings Bank. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 13,508 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Segment Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

