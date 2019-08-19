Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Raised At&T (T) Holding by $650,101; Calamp (CAMP) Shareholder Invesco LTD Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 20.79M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 72,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.29% . The institutional investor held 148,247 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 220,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 159,420 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 07/05/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS $30M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 03/05/2018 – CalAmp Named A Winning Company For 2020 Women On Boards Diversity Award; 11/04/2018 – CalAmp Announces Plans for Partnership with TransUnion to Help Insurers Better Manage Risk; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q REV. $94.4M, EST. $93.6M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 50 are owned by Hillsdale Investment Management. Amg National Bank has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guardian Capital LP invested in 599,876 shares or 0.35% of the stock. First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Creative Planning has 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.16 million shares. Denali Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.6% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amer Rech & Mgmt Comm holds 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 36,758 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Lc reported 25,700 shares. Haverford reported 0.08% stake. Shine Investment Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Viking Fund Limited, a North Dakota-based fund reported 216,000 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 161,730 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 1.75 million shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 103,493 shares or 1.9% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CAMP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.72% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 357,284 were accumulated by Thb Asset Mgmt. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 34,988 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Parametric Associates accumulated 241,804 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 31,664 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 674 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Glenmede Trust Na owns 3,632 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). 900 are owned by Gradient Investments Llc. Ftb Advsrs reported 1,687 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc reported 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Spark Investment Management Lc reported 32,157 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CAMP’s profit will be $1.01 million for 82.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CalAmp Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 21,753 shares to 3.73 million shares, valued at $685.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryoport Inc by 191,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

