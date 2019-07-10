Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lifted At&T (T) Position; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Td Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $9.83 Million

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1148.47. About 125,425 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 18.13 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 132,418 shares to 663,935 shares, valued at $67.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 65,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance reported 24,082 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 228,686 shares. Nfc Invs Llc accumulated 20,714 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 11,800 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ironwood Fin Lc, a Arizona-based fund reported 5 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Maverick Capital Ltd owns 0.27% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 20,201 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 7,162 shares. Enterprise Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 11 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 9,526 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.59% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 5,714 shares. Korea Inv has 0.05% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 872 shares. Shelton owns 282 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.45M for 13.15 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

