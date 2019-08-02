Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Raised Its Holding in At&T (T) by $650,101; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Trimmed Its Stake

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $186.6. About 578,554 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 12.21 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Curbstone Finance Management has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 45,162 shares. Terril Brothers holds 0.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 53,200 shares. Weik stated it has 23,850 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 8,264 shares. Regents Of The University Of California reported 18,958 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Wealthquest Corp owns 0.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,347 shares. Alps Inc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jones Companies Lllp holds 0.01% or 70,587 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 6,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Iberiabank stated it has 41,187 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 26.67 million shares stake. Moreover, Amer Ins Co Tx has 0.83% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brookstone Cap accumulated 138,256 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Company invested 0.49% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Big Reason T-Mobile/Sprint Will Be Good for Consumers – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: When Even Bad Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will AT&T Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

