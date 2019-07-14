Carlson Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $325,923; Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Raised Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding by $7.12 Million

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58M, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $226.5. About 386,487 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 18/05/2018 – Variety: `Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite `High Five’ for Amazon Studios; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 24/05/2018 – Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc owns 25.67M shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Foxhaven Asset LP holds 5.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 60,868 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company invested in 2.28 million shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1,587 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fulton Bank Na has invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 38,713 are held by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 1.83% stake. Essex Fincl Service Incorporated reported 2.31% stake. Shaker Invs Ltd Oh owns 1,416 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal owns 2,782 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 300 shares. Ranger Investment Management Limited Partnership holds 51 shares. Cohen Steers Inc owns 3,137 shares. Shell Asset Management Commerce reported 45,916 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs stated it has 11,246 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First State Bank Of Omaha holds 0.26% or 19,101 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Barclays Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bourgeon Cap Ltd has 0.38% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Amica Mutual Ins Commerce has 1,989 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sasco Ct has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Lathrop Invest Management Corporation has 3.31% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 55,205 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 1,200 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Kornitzer Cap Ks stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 4,892 are owned by Gratia Capital Ltd Liability. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 247,692 shares. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0% or 44 shares. Smithfield holds 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 129 shares.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 272,332 shares to 268,618 shares, valued at $21.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 260,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,969 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.