Carlson Capital Management Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $325,923; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Tradewinds Capital Management Decreased by $609,804 Its Holding

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Airbus Is Said to Weigh New A330 Cargo Model, Spurred by Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Ltd owns 9,811 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Haverford Fincl Services holds 82,033 shares. 2,467 are held by Alaska Permanent Capital Mngmt. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 74,160 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. 73,244 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). Putnam Invests Ltd has invested 4.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 66,242 are owned by Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability. Wharton Business Grp Lc holds 38,898 shares. Amer National Tx reported 609,448 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iowa Bancshares has 3.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.82% or 34,001 shares. Old Point Tru & Financial N A accumulated 4.04% or 65,911 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13.47 million shares. Moreover, One Lc has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,485 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sony and Microsoft Throw GameStop a Lifeline – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.