Carlson Capital Management Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $325,923; Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose While Arosa Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $31.57 during the last trading session, reaching $2019.87. About 4.04 million shares traded or 2.04% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.26. About 2.84M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 6,317 shares to 134,494 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates holds 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 384,256 shares. Ipswich Mgmt Co invested in 1.96% or 3,364 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability owns 384 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 1.13M were accumulated by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Archon Prtn Limited Liability reported 13,983 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Company reported 1,374 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Com owns 21,936 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Leisure Mgmt owns 360 shares. Dana Advsr, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,957 shares. 8,793 are owned by Bankshares Pictet And Cie (Asia). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fulton Savings Bank Na reported 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis Selected Advisers holds 5.94% or 678,132 shares. 874 are owned by Hills Savings Bank.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.43 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv holds 0.29% or 11,940 shares in its portfolio. Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept has invested 2.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 8,188 shares stake. Barry Inv Advsrs Ltd Co owns 2,479 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cs Mckee LP has 1.53% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sterling Inc holds 0.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 9,195 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 14,647 shares. Barnett & reported 0.1% stake. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stewart Patten Limited Liability reported 2.94% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capital International Inc Ca has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,781 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 83,358 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Rock Point Advsrs Lc reported 4,330 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.38% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 54,383 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 51,770 shares to 218,436 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 368,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).