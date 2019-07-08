Carlson Capital Management Raised Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $325,923; Lyons Wealth Management Has Boosted Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $2.46 Million as Stock Price Declined

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1948.23. About 1.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses nearly $40 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, Longtime Amazon Executive, to Join Snap as CFO Starting May 16; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Seattle Expansion as City Debates New Taxes; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at the annual MARS conference

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $102.09. About 544,730 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01M on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FedEx Ends Its Amazon Deal – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS will not join FedEx lawsuit against U.S. government – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting My United Parcel Service Thesis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.39M are owned by Ameriprise. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 4,543 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Keystone Planning accumulated 44,483 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 49,806 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 109 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg invested 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt Com, Illinois-based fund reported 7,320 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.14% or 8.63 million shares in its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 1,976 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 9,562 shares. First Mercantile Tru Communication, a Tennessee-based fund reported 9,077 shares. Caprock Grp Inc holds 13,377 shares. Hodges Cap holds 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 3,230 shares. Stillwater Cap Ltd Co has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 2.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altimeter LP holds 8,000 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc, New York-based fund reported 244,709 shares. Wetherby Asset has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jasper Ridge Prns Lp holds 2,382 shares. The Washington-based Zevenbergen Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 6.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Panagora Asset Management reported 386,695 shares. Martin Currie Limited reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, North Star Invest Corporation has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,145 shares. Diversified Communication holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,265 shares. Stack Financial Mngmt holds 0.19% or 883 shares. Lincoln Capital Limited Com reported 4,582 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 3.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Bancshares Of Omaha invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Archon Prns Ltd Company has 5.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Announces Star-Studded Deals for Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ITOT, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, NVCR, WGO – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.