Carlson Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Rose; Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Shares Rose While Rk Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $31.96 during the last trading session, reaching $1960.07. About 1.78M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 52.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 80,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,862 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 154,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $116.38. About 88,223 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Under-the-Radar Stories in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Prime Day 2019: What Does This Mean for the Company Moving Forward? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S And holds 2.68% or 14,514 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horseman Capital Mngmt Limited holds 1.72% or 2,805 shares in its portfolio. Ithaka Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7.24% or 25,520 shares. 1,928 were accumulated by Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability reported 9,488 shares. Moreover, Baillie Gifford & Co has 8.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Bancorporation Of Omaha has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lmr Prns Llp has invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,586 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 21,607 shares stake. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 4,765 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,282 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 1,061 shares. Harbour Inv Mgmt Lc reported 2,464 shares.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.91 earnings per share, up 15.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.52 per share. LAD’s profit will be $67.36M for 10.00 P/E if the $2.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.26% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lithia Motors Elevates George Hines, Chief Innovation & Technology Officer – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) CEO Bryan DeBoer on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lithia Motors, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 12,500 shares to 151,600 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 67,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).