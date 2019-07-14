Carlson Capital Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lifted by $325,923 as Share Price Rose; Arqule (ARQL) Stock Price Rose While Bvf Has Boosted by $313,312 Its Position

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 07/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business:; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 78,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22M, up from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 1.90M shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 110.00% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 348,822 shares to 3.80 million shares, valued at $30.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 274,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.02M shares, and cut its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,122 shares to 23,416 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

