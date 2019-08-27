Carlson Capital Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Boosted by $325,923 as Share Price Declined; Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $1.28 Million

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $18.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1750.24. About 1.55M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 59.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 27,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 18,897 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 46,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 3.87M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi has invested 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ballentine Partners Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,521 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca has 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 12,230 shares. Wellington Shields And holds 0.41% or 17,187 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0.64% or 4.83 million shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M & Llp stated it has 2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Aperio Grp Lc reported 2.22M shares. Duncker Streett & Communications Incorporated owns 16,704 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) stated it has 18,082 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 1.37% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sumitomo Life Insur Comm holds 131,960 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Lc holds 218,981 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Private Na owns 59,553 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 47,536 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Sun Life Financial reported 6,566 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.36 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 35,872 shares to 558,432 shares, valued at $28.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 42,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

