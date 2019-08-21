Carlson Capital Management Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) Trimmed as Shares Rose; Stanley Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Applied Matls (AMAT)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.83. About 2.08M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 189,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 134,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 3.22 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.55% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 0.03% or 197,903 shares in its portfolio. Washington Bancorporation holds 203,276 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Carroll Finance, a North Carolina-based fund reported 20,236 shares. Burney owns 0.42% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 171,427 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 3.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.16% or 41,508 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru invested in 0% or 300 shares. Rnc Capital Management Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 7,477 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.19% or 1.83 million shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 26,381 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 16,530 shares. Live Your Vision Limited accumulated 841 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0% or 2,647 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc stated it has 0.26% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Endurant Mngmt LP holds 23,966 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 3,058 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us, a New York-based fund reported 16,391 shares. Lpl Ltd holds 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 441,538 shares. Stearns Services Grp invested in 18,982 shares. Beacon Financial Group has 11,318 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 34,870 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,852 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. First Merchants Corporation reported 1.16% stake. Bridges Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 139,784 shares stake. Advisory Gp reported 3,300 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.25 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,699 shares to 7,261 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 28,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DLS).