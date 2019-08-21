Carlson Capital Management Lowered Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $2.06 Million; Rdl Financial Raised Position in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by $307,736

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 187,758 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.54. About 3.16 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0.4% or 1.10M shares. Kbc Group Nv has 0.32% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 478,999 shares. Blue reported 0.75% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Condor Cap stated it has 0.89% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 4,000 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 28,294 shares. Joel Isaacson And Co Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 16,455 were accumulated by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Horizon Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6,259 shares. Hutchinson Ca has 0.07% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2,820 shares. Coho Prns has 4.84% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2.68 million shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne invested in 0.2% or 12,800 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 19,333 shares. Pettee Inc invested in 30,378 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.16 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 183 shares to 740 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Trust (DLS) by 4,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 184,547 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited has 587,459 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Lc accumulated 60,970 shares. Riverhead Limited Co holds 19,744 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 43,800 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Financial has 26,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 687,109 shares. Court Place Advisors Lc invested in 2.04% or 96,700 shares. 181,750 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.64% or 171,763 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Management Co L L C holds 1.4% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 5.58M shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company owns 9,553 shares. Shelton Capital has 483 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 23,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio.