Carlson Capital Management Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) Shares Declined, Tiverton Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $918,554

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 10,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 21,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 597,990 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 9,238 shares to 30,974 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 6,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,308 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 4.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.63 per share. SPR’s profit will be $175.87 million for 11.59 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc reported 0.04% stake. Willingdon Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 34 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has 10,097 shares. Howe Rusling Inc, New York-based fund reported 10 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Natixis holds 82,350 shares. Moreover, Hound Partners Ltd Liability has 11.19% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 11,648 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.13% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Raymond James owns 41,070 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 17,684 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings accumulated 418,428 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Comerica Natl Bank holds 0% or 4,162 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.