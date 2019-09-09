Carlson Capital Management Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $325,923; Market Value Declined; Aristotle Capital Management Maintains Stake in Adobe (ADBE)

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 28,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3.04M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811.11 million, up from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $6.73 during the last trading session, reaching $278.21. About 2.26M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1829.15. About 2.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation; 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 30/04/2018 – Asda and Sainsbury’s deal is an ‘Amazon protection program,’ investment manager says; 03/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Amazon’s official response to Trump attacks; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,575 are held by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,196 shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 442 are owned by Orca Inv Lc. Cornerstone Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). City Hldg Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,956 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.35% or 144,904 shares. First City Capital has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 32,841 shares. Gladius Ltd Partnership holds 6,574 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bangor National Bank has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Overbrook Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 140 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiger Global Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 6.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dorsey & Whitney Company Ltd Company reported 1,749 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newbrook Cap Advsrs Lp accumulated 285,664 shares or 6.19% of the stock. Ima Wealth reported 38 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 25,334 shares. Bluestein R H & has 81,878 shares. Hbk Invs LP reported 1,667 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 22,886 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt reported 0.5% stake. Rodgers Brothers reported 1,650 shares stake. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc Delaware holds 2,044 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 2,375 are held by Philadelphia. 79,703 are owned by Mariner Limited. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.47% or 8,395 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc holds 907 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Company holds 1.21% or 8,213 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 39,994 shares to 370,081 shares, valued at $58.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 379,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,447 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

