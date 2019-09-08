Carlson Capital Management Holds Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose While Birch Hill Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $401,931

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search going forward, following shareholder complaints about the company’s lack of diversity; 05/04/2018 – Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 202,248 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60M, down from 205,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,122 shares to 23,416 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 373,241 shares to 444,640 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.64 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

