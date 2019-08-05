Carlson Capital Management Holding In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Upped; American Economic Planning Group Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $413,910

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 03/05/2018 – Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) With Social Media Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 02/05/2018 – Lego, Amazon Start Platform for Interactive Building-Block Game; 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.); 27/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT PACT; 06/04/2018 – Dallas Bus Jrnl: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2 and other massive deals; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 24/05/2018 – Amazon: Meet Instacart, Its ‘Main Competitor’ in Groceries — Barrons.com

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 146,318 shares to 40,457 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 182,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,448 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 2.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rothschild And Com Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 0.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability owns 6.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 109,471 shares. 80,637 were accumulated by Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc owns 229,686 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 2.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sfmg Limited Company owns 51,224 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Scotia Cap, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 917,519 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,446 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 2.6% or 474,785 shares in its portfolio. Roberts Glore Il owns 22,477 shares. Gm Advisory Gru, a New York-based fund reported 30,712 shares. Sprott Incorporated invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Com Bank holds 979,890 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Shapiro Capital Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

