Carlson Capital Management Holding In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Raised; Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Decreased Its Robert Half Intl (RHI) Position as Stock Price Declined

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 10,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 66,735 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 76,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 617,704 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 10/04/2018 – Perfecto Supports Next-Generation Digital Engagement with Addition of Continuous Testing for Amazon Fire TV; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn’t make sense; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.74 million for 13.62 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,504 shares to 82,216 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 4,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,122 shares to 23,416 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

