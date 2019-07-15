Carlson Capital Management Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Boosted by $325,923 as Share Value Rose; As Mckesson (MCK) Market Value Declined, Vident Investment Advisory Raised Stake by $1.95 Million

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 218.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 16,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,342 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 7,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $142.7. About 1.07M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,451 shares to 14,886 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 11,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,588 shares, and cut its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

