Carlson Capital Management Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Villere St Denis J & Co Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 4.59M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 4,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.88M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,592 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $78.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 501,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.58M for 14.99 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Lta invested 3.48% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company holds 0.6% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 36,762 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 14,580 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company reported 2,269 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Ltd Partnership holds 34,489 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 215,505 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.12% or 18,950 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 0.28% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sg Americas Securities Ltd stated it has 97,928 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability owns 20,676 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.33% or 459,413 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft Assoc Llc invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa has 0.21% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 348,249 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management holds 0.18% or 270,500 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. $2.94 million worth of stock was sold by Barbagallo John A on Friday, January 25. 18,000 shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey, worth $1.20M. Snyder Barbara R bought 292 shares worth $19,663.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.19 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems has 3.40 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Cove Street Cap Ltd invested in 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 11,937 shares. 12,471 are owned by Johnson Fin Group. Waverton Invest Ltd reported 54,298 shares. Birch Hill Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fulton National Bank Na reported 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tennessee-based Shayne Communications Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 6,200 are held by Lazard Asset Llc. S&Co Inc holds 279,705 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 52,829 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 3,279 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.14% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dorsey Wright And reported 0.58% stake.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 183 shares to 740 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 21,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime sold $12.42 million worth of stock or 177,457 shares.