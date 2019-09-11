Carlson Capital Management Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose; Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Boosted Its Stake in Equifax (EFX) by $436,600

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.13. About 2.25M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 43,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 415,233 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – Insider Trading Charges Brought Against Former Equifax Employee — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Replaces Interim Chief Named After Data Breach; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL SUCCEED PAULINO DO REGO BARROS, JR; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Equifax; 14/03/2018 – U.S. charges former Equifax executive with insider trading; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 09/03/2018 – At least one positive thing could come from the last year’s massive Equifax data breach:; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 10,064 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 234,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 204 are held by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Gateway Inv Advisers holds 0% or 4,744 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 2,298 shares. Pnc Fin Service Gp Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Daiwa Grp Inc invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 13,682 were accumulated by Int Ca. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Guggenheim Cap Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 9,100 shares. New York-based Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Barclays Public Limited stated it has 119,436 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 109,324 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0% or 35 shares. Burney reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). First Hawaiian Bank owns 177 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,699 shares to 7,261 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 25.04 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.