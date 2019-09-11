Carlson Capital Management Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) Decreased by $2.06 Million; Biotime (BTX) Stock Value Declined While Broadwood Capital Lifted Position

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 2.19 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 60.67% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R); 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia®; 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 28,513 shares to 700,723 shares, valued at $101.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 25.01 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital Management Incorporated has 3.07% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Benedict Advisors invested 1.62% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stifel Corporation accumulated 1.32M shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 42,275 shares. Madison accumulated 3,940 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Company invested in 140,138 shares or 1.75% of the stock. First Bank Trust Of Newtown holds 0.36% or 16,170 shares. Eastern Bankshares owns 245,038 shares. Lipe And Dalton has 0.13% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Adage Cap Ltd Co reported 1.99M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 514,322 shares stake. Ltd Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation holds 436,823 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 6.25 million are owned by Ronna Sue Cohen. 17,848 were accumulated by Thompson Investment Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 470,278 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 25,171 shares. Cwm stated it has 15,200 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 102,111 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt invested in 0% or 14,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 89,700 shares. 11,000 were reported by Iowa Natl Bank. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) or 87,189 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc owns 552,246 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.01% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Susquehanna Int Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 72,620 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0% or 12,869 shares.