Carlson Capital Management Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Zuora Class A (ZUO) Shorts Up By 1.48%

Zuora Inc Class A (NYSE:ZUO) had an increase of 1.48% in short interest. ZUO's SI was 6.26M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.48% from 6.17M shares previously. With 2.20 million avg volume, 3 days are for Zuora Inc Class A (NYSE:ZUO)'s short sellers to cover ZUO's short positions. The SI to Zuora Inc Class A's float is 10.31%. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 1.27M shares traded. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has declined 34.54% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.54% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital Management increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 32.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital Management acquired 183 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Carlson Capital Management holds 740 shares with $1.32 million value, up from 557 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $877.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses nearly $40 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Colonial Trust Advsr holds 2.31% or 6,828 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 16.54M shares. Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has invested 0.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). M&T Financial Bank holds 87,663 shares. Cortland Assoc Mo has 0.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,242 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0.83% or 88,842 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,971 shares. Texas-based Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Florida-based Cooperman Leon G has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Everence Capital Mngmt holds 2.89% or 9,286 shares in its portfolio. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,060 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 4,000 shares. Baxter Bros has 561 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2225.91’s average target is 21.54% above currents $1831.35 stock price. Amazon had 16 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners.

