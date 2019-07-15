Carlson Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Stock Price Rose; Baxter Bros Has Boosted Boeing (BA) Position

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 2.68M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $361.4. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – Passenger plane with at least 104 on board crashes in Cuba -state media; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 1,739 shares to 38,975 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,777 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S And has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,622 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.75% or 7,425 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 20,062 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 236,149 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Bender Robert And Assoc reported 4,512 shares. Vision Capital Management Inc holds 1,991 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Group accumulated 13,670 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Avalon Limited Company reported 130,240 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 4,043 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 7,498 shares. Campbell Co Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Company holds 1,193 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Hudock Group Limited Co holds 0.34% or 2,465 shares in its portfolio. New England & Mgmt reported 2,695 shares. Cullen Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 80,125 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street slightly lower as Citi results weigh on bank stocks – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Middle East Tensions Gave Aerospace Stocks A Lift On Thursday, But Volatility Now Easing – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Good News for Boeing and Northrop: A-10 Warthogs Will Keep Flying Through 2030 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.19 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.37% or 92,700 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 250,038 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 164,302 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Mgmt. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 24,472 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Compton Mngmt Ri holds 35,450 shares. Benedict Fincl Advisors holds 46,668 shares. The Indiana-based Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.35% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.49% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Northstar Group holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 8,736 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Canal Insur Comm holds 1.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 40,000 shares. Moreover, Armstrong Henry H Associates has 0.37% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 30,227 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 53,479 shares. 62,642 were reported by Boston Research Mgmt.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. 3,455 shares were bought by Stratton John G, worth $249,875 on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott launches rapid point-of-care diabetes diagnosis test – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Karyopharm’s Blood Cancer Treatment, Grifols’ Immunodeficiency Drug; ESMO, ISTH Conferences In The Spotlight – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Most Favored Nation Protection For Abbott Laboratories – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 13,510 shares to 251,372 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 21,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DLS).