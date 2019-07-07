Carlson Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $2.06 Million; Alliant Com (LNT) Position Has Increased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Alliant Corp Com (LNT) by 21.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 19,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,814 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 88,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Alliant Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 632,939 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 3.20 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,506 shares to 61,217 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,228 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs holds 0.06% or 290,159 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 8,531 shares. Coastline Com reported 35,395 shares. Advisory Limited Liability owns 159 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.09% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Godsey Gibb Associates has 292,812 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 1.93M shares. Da Davidson reported 0.01% stake. Lincoln Natl Corporation invested in 7,659 shares. Prudential Public Limited accumulated 18,852 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 14,362 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Trust Company has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 13 shares. Davenport And Company Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 5,648 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.69 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. The insider Stratton John G bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.71% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Us Natl Bank De holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3.22M shares. Alexandria Llc reported 20,617 shares. Pggm Investments owns 225,745 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The Colorado-based Milestone Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 4,627 shares. Sandler Cap owns 54,276 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.73% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Montag A & Associates Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 68,809 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,800 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Private Inc invested in 0.63% or 26,250 shares. Legacy Partners reported 2.41% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Albion Finance Grp Ut reported 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 515,235 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.