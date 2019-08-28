Carlson Capital Management Has Cut Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position as Shares Rose; Stone Run Capital Stake in Ansys (ANSS) Has Cut by $345,800 as Stock Value Rose

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $204.22. About 138,133 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 711,948 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,800 shares to 49,465 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.94 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 13,510 shares to 251,372 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings.