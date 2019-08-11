Carlson Capital Management Has Cut Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $2.06 Million as Share Price Rose; American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Sound Shore Management Raised Its Stake by $24.16 Million as Share Price Rose

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 4.94 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc. (AIG) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 561,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 4.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.36 million, up from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.83 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 21,367 shares to 270,804 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.78 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) by 71,989 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $128.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corporation by 4.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.49M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

