Carlson Capital Management Has Cut Abbott Labs (ABT) Position By $2.06 Million; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has $10000 highest and $78 lowest target. $89.75’s average target is -0.13% below currents $89.87 stock price. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AJG in report on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) rating on Friday, June 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $10000 target. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $78 target in Thursday, March 21 report. See Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $97.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $87 New Target: $93 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $78 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

Carlson Capital Management decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 52.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Carlson Capital Management holds 23,416 shares with $1.87M value, down from 49,538 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $147.61B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 4.13 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.07 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital Management increased Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) stake by 13,510 shares to 251,372 valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 17,603 shares and now owns 729,300 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $86 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 8.53% above currents $84.22 stock price. Abbott Labs had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings reported 0.86% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Delta Capital Management Ltd stated it has 31,405 shares. Jones Companies Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 156,934 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 2.14M shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 0.53% or 32,874 shares. Wealthquest Corp holds 0.4% or 13,208 shares. Sigma Counselors has invested 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Brookmont Mngmt reported 2.31% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Kwmg Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 778 shares. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested in 4,980 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 154,945 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 1.03% stake. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 32,945 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset LP accumulated 2,729 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 23,278 shares. 201,325 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc reported 7,740 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 551,998 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 168,438 are owned by Prudential. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 45,440 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 63,727 shares. Castleark Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 367,400 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 62,968 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 61,130 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 733,991 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.06% or 20.59 million shares. 5,890 were reported by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires RGA Group – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Serna Insurance Agency – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires University Services business – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires University Services Business of Garnett-Powers & Associates Insurance Services, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher: Blessed Boredom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $89.87. About 526,530 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS