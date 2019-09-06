Carlson Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $325,923 as Valuation Declined; Clarkston Capital Partners Stake in Mckesson (MCK) Has Cut by $8.69 Million as Share Value Rose

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.01. About 1.22M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 57.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 74,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 55,164 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 129,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $143.62. About 368,368 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

