Carlson Capital Management Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $325,923 as Stock Value Declined; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Ameren (AEE) by $449,388

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 145.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 10,387 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.74. About 2.13 million shares traded or 83.55% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos don’t do calls. Rex Tillerson didn’t, either. But they earned that right; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 16/04/2018 – Think Tank: Could Amazon Be the New Sephora for Brands Trying to Get Noticed?; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Finance Inc reported 3,225 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 2.34% stake. Moreover, Convergence Invest Lc has 0.9% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,320 shares. Orca Inv Management Ltd has 442 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,433 shares. Sunbelt holds 1.19% or 1,332 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc owns 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 492 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability invested 2.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bkd Wealth Lc holds 0.16% or 1,057 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 31,425 shares. Highland Management Limited Liability Co has 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Graybill Bartz & Associates Limited accumulated 135 shares. Legal General Plc owns 2.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.28 million shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Com has 960 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 33,035 shares to 63,979 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 5,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,975 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NYSE:NSC).