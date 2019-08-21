Carlson Capital Management Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $325,923; As Icici Bank (IBN) Stock Value Rose, Earnest Partners Decreased Holding

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $17.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.18. About 1.57M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 16/05/2018 – NBC Chicago: Amazon has finished visiting the 20 contenders for its new HQ; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bank (IBN) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 375,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 14.51M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.29M, down from 14.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 1.76M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 30/03/2018 – The Hindu: `SEBI looking into ICICI Bank matter’; 20/03/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Bank Sells INR40b Perpetual AT1 Bonds at 9.15%; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q OTHER INCOME 56.8B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED SALES “DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI’S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER”; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER TO OPEN MARCH 22, CLOSE MARCH 26; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Securities IPO under SEBI scanner – Mint; 13/03/2018 – ICICI Securities Lowers Valuation Ahead Of Primary Market Debut Next Week

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mgmt owns 542 shares. Signaturefd Lc has 4,510 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Forbes J M And Llp invested in 4,468 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 23,528 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Group has invested 3.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Checchi Advisers Limited Com holds 3,669 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Riverpark Ltd Liability Company reported 3,656 shares. Karp Mngmt has 1.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 0.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,835 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 93,384 shares. King Wealth accumulated 4,969 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,108 shares. Renaissance Invest Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 162 shares.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 139,749 shares to 618,173 shares, valued at $24.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) by 28,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Property (NYSE:ESS).