Carlson Capital Management Boosted Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Price Rose; Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holder Deccan Value Investors LP Trimmed Its Position by $9.30 Million as Share Price Declined

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $27.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1946.36. About 3.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 15/03/2018 – AMZN: @Ninja getting fillllled with twitch prime subs! #GodsPlan; 09/05/2018 – Amazon exec calls Seattle’s proposed head tax on big businesses ‘super dangerous’; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 178,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.07M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.48M, down from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 275,871 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn is reducing his position in Herbalife; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q EPS $1.08; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Per-Share Price Will Range From $98 to $108; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE EXTENDS TENDER OFFER EXPIRATION TO 5:00 P.M MAY 24; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.11; 25/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS ELECTED NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, ALAN LEFEVRE, JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA, AND MARGARITA PALAU-HERNANDEZ TO ITS BOARD; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.38M for 13.64 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

