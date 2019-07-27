Carlson Capital LP Upped Stake in Intelsat S A (I) as Stock Declined; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU) Holder Melvin Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 359.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 406,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,305 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 113,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.65M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.45M shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 15,236 shares to 812,662 shares, valued at $29.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 286,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,900 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Armstrong Flooring, Inc.’s (NYSE:AFI) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “C-Band monetization plans too complex – AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 524,993 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $232.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 826,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V (Call).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “New Oriental Education’s Expansion Strategy Is Paying Off – The Motley Fool” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Oriental Is Benefiting From The Increase In China’s Educational Demand – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.