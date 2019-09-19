Carlson Capital LP Upped Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Share Price Declined; Stifel Finl (SF) Stock Rose While Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowered Its Holding

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 103,369 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11M, down from 121,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.62. About 47,491 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 30.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 35,568 shares as the company's stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 152,409 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.38M, up from 116,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 211,759 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SF shares while 82 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 58.28 million shares or 1.65% less from 59.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability Company reported 30,922 shares. Salem Counselors invested in 0% or 300 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 8,252 shares. Advisor Prtnrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 3,730 shares. The United Kingdom-based Kames Cap Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Metropolitan Life accumulated 40,826 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 28,889 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt holds 0.15% or 684,710 shares. Art Advisors Lc accumulated 0.04% or 12,588 shares. Laurion Capital Lp holds 0.01% or 9,707 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 581,911 shares. Moreover, Teton Advsrs has 0.11% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 18,532 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 1.75 million shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 13,856 shares. D E Shaw And reported 63,792 shares stake.

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $100.20M for 10.18 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $308.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 946 shares to 3,225 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 8,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stifel Closes Acquisition of Mooreland Partners NYSE:SF – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:SF – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Stifel launches a new business aimed at startups – St. Louis Business Journal” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stifel Appoints John Spensieri Head of U.S. Equity Trading – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking Hires – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrett Asset Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Maine-based Hm Payson has invested 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blue Chip Prtnrs reported 15,505 shares stake. Somerville Kurt F holds 9,171 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Montgomery Invest Mngmt Inc owns 2,180 shares. The Ohio-based Private Na has invested 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lowe Brockenbrough holds 1.93% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 70,986 shares. Blackhill Capital invested in 200 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.42% or 10,667 shares in its portfolio. Beach Investment Ltd Liability has 2,450 shares. First Interstate State Bank holds 0.18% or 4,133 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Nc owns 0.37% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 14,251 shares. Aull & Monroe has 0.43% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,018 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 1,333 shares.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 43,760 shares to 119,694 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 62,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).