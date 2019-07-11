Carlson Capital LP Upped Position in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) as Shares Declined; Abrams Capital Management LP Has Increased Facebook (FB) Stake by $4.16 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $201.97. About 6.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Information of 87 Million People May Have Been Improperly Shared With Cambridge Analytica; 17/04/2018 – Facebook may face billions in fines over its Tag Suggestions feature. Via @verge:; 01/05/2018 – Match falls as Facebook gets into the dating pool; 25/04/2018 – Schumer aide clears hurdle on way to FTC confirmation; 25/04/2018 – Facebook-owned WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of massive data law change; 12/04/2018 – EU’s top court asked to probe Facebook U.S. data transfers; 09/04/2018 – Facebook has seized the people’s assets and must pay; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -Bloomberg News; 21/03/2018 – Facebook sell-off enters third day as backlash grows; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm “to conduct a comprehensive audit of Cambridge

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 260% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 260,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 360,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.09M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 27,777 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. 15,900 shares valued at $2.39M were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. $7.97 million worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American Century has 1.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8.13 million shares. Broad Run Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 103,638 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Management stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nexus Inv invested 2.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Budros Ruhlin Roe accumulated 0.65% or 3,579 shares. National Bank Of The West, a California-based fund reported 114,354 shares. Paradigm Asset Communication Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Cibc Bank Usa has 0.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,501 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability Com invested in 42,305 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Blume Mngmt reported 8,550 shares. Stanley Capital Mgmt Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 39,600 shares. Altimeter Mngmt LP has invested 20.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,768 were accumulated by Arcadia Mgmt Mi. Magellan Asset Mngmt stated it has 15.75 million shares or 8.33% of all its holdings.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 111,857 shares to 748,124 shares, valued at $290.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,258 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 459,400 shares to 459,800 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 327,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,324 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 934 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested in 39,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lifeplan Fin Gru Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 375 shares. 6,142 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. The Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 343,413 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 1,310 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP owns 4,115 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Westfield Cap Mgmt Company Lp invested 0.29% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Atika Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 114,000 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 14,690 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 752,976 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dana Investment Advsr has 0.08% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,008 shares.