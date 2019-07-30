Carlson Capital LP Trimmed Position in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) as Share Price Rose; Greystone Managed Investments Has Upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position by $584,724

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 202,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 752,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 8.52 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 6,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,594 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 30,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $84.34. About 1.19M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 105,746 shares to 327,070 shares, valued at $23.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 187,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc owns 26.41M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Regions Finance stated it has 45,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 2.18 million shares. Franklin Resource Inc reported 4.98M shares. Captrust Finance Advsr has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). One Trading Lp holds 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 19,380 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 61,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). The New York-based Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.03% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Etrade Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 36,680 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated owns 162,470 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 39,400 were reported by Riverhead Cap Limited. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 812,781 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,698 shares.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CPE’s profit will be $41.04M for 7.04 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Savings Bank owns 6,532 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 50,316 are held by Meritage. Annex Advisory Ser Llc reported 18,286 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Zacks Investment Mngmt has 333,138 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel reported 2,380 shares. 29,841 are owned by Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc Inc. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.15% stake. Payden & Rygel holds 0.01% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 106,669 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 217 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 294,555 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Blair William & Il owns 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 14,987 shares. 3,187 are held by Natl Asset Management. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.24% or 26,447 shares in its portfolio.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 6,344 shares to 161,103 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 4,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,101 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

