Carlson Capital LP Trimmed Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Holding By $6.01 Million; HURRICANE ENERGY PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (HRCXF) Shorts Increased By 26.54%

Carlson Capital LP decreased Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) stake by 8.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP sold 122,741 shares as Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG)’s stock rose 12.12%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 1.37 million shares with $68.25 million value, down from 1.50M last quarter. Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $21.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.82. About 494,550 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN

HURRICANE ENERGY PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) had an increase of 26.54% in short interest. HRCXF’s SI was 1.92M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.54% from 1.51M shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 1278 days are for HURRICANE ENERGY PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (OTCMKTS:HRCXF)’s short sellers to cover HRCXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.489 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hartford Financial Services Group has $6600 highest and $5300 lowest target. $59.33’s average target is 0.87% above currents $58.82 stock price. Hartford Financial Services Group had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HIG in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital.

Carlson Capital LP increased Baker Hughes A Ge Co stake by 235,300 shares to 390,000 valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) stake by 246,362 shares and now owns 518,255 shares. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 69,933 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 42 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And Com. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 89,946 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.75 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.07% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 7,070 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 5.39M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership has 1.37 million shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.2% stake. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 188 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Llc. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 53,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ajo Lp reported 4.00M shares. Css Llc Il invested in 0.59% or 198,606 shares.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gas and oil properties in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf. The company has market cap of $935.53 million. The firm holds interests in Lancaster basement discovery, Whirlwind basement discovery, Lincoln basement, Typhoon basement, Halifax basement, Warwick basement, and Strathmore sandstone discovery prospects located to the West of Shetland. It currently has negative earnings. It has 100% interest in 450 million barrels of 2C contingent resources.

