Carlson Capital LP Trimmed First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Holding by $9.69 Million; Valuation Rose; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Lifted Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $452,302

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $121.74. About 2.88M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 276,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.56 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 455,694 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,285 shares to 42,849 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,596 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 124,700 shares to 287,800 shares, valued at $17.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 187,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

