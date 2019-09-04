Carlson Capital LP Stake In Western Digital (WDC) Was Has Increased; Oakmont Partners Cut Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake by $862,932

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 61.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 10,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 6,535 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 16,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.4. About 579,885 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15)

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 64,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 462,733 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.24M, up from 398,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.14% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 3.63M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 34,997 shares to 365,003 shares, valued at $25.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 359,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancorp N A invested in 1,500 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 132 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,569 shares. Hsbc Pcl owns 448,521 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd owns 4,817 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 34,342 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Limited Com invested in 13,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 4,271 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3,000 shares. Permit Cap Limited Liability Com reported 138,500 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.04% or 48,202 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 6,532 shares. Stifel stated it has 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Principal Fin Grp Incorporated Inc holds 620,876 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv holds 2,961 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Payden Rygel has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 721,112 were reported by First Manhattan Communications. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 42,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.15% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 370,519 shares. Moreover, Kwmg Ltd Liability Company has 0.53% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 4,719 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 129,600 shares. Parametric Port Lc holds 0.11% or 1.55 million shares. Moore Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.31% or 120,000 shares. Lifeplan Gp owns 15 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 32,059 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company has 15,717 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems holds 58,137 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd reported 0.12% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Shares for $57.04M were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,231 shares to 52,162 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 26,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).