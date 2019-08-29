Carlson Capital LP Stake In Terex New (TEX) Was Has Increased; Under Armour (UA) Stake Maintained by Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 312,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 562,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 737,225 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 14,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 68,678 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 54,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 81,512 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 483,000 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (Prn).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 212,994 shares to 584,337 shares, valued at $52.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 6,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,162 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

