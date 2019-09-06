Carlson Capital LP Stake In Kb Home (KBH) Was Has Lifted; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Holder Weber Alan W Cut Stake by $1.02 Billion as Stock Price Rose

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 478,525 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 443.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 340,296 shares as the company's stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 417,043 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 76,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 434,728 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 1.94M shares to 3.31M shares, valued at $37.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 230,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,943 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 11,175 shares. Federated Pa reported 743,901 shares. 45,000 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Llc. Covington Mngmt stated it has 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). James Investment Research Inc has 37,353 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 57,458 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.21M shares. Blair William & Il holds 13,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Sg Americas Secs Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7,950 shares. Prudential Finance has invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Gateway Advisers Llc stated it has 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 29,303 shares.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru has 4.26 million shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank, New York-based fund reported 12,954 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.05% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Barclays Pcl accumulated 132,210 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Weber Alan W invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Cap World holds 0% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 88,200 shares. D E Shaw And Inc owns 527,423 shares. S Squared Techs Ltd Com holds 11.77% or 974,739 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Lc reported 36,431 shares stake. Plante Moran Financial Llc accumulated 3,922 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Catalyst Llc has invested 0.06% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.43M for 119.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.