Carlson Capital LP Stake In Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Was Boosted; Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 260% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 260,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 360,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.09M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $66.49. About 141,789 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 50,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 188,325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, down from 238,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 821,250 shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 18/04/2018 – GSK IMPACT STUDY SHOWS BENEFITS OF TRELEGY ELLIPTA; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Net Pft GBP549M; 21/05/2018 – EU Approves GlaxoSmithKline JV’s Juluca HIV Treatment; 12/04/2018 – GSK sells rare disease gene therapy portfolio; 02/04/2018 – Former GSK Senior Vice President Bill Louv Named Project Data Sphere President; 24/05/2018 – GSK PHARMA INDIA 4Q REV. 7.49B RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – GSK: Study Met Two Primary Endpoints Demonstrating Vaccine Efficacy; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 06/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – STUDY MET ITS TWO PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 12/04/2018 – GSK divests rare disease gene therapy drugs to Orchard Therapeutics

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) by 1.32M shares to 11.34M shares, valued at $36.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 122,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.05B for 12.30 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 52,393 shares to 361,205 shares, valued at $30.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 124,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 797,649 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.09% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Tiemann Invest Lc has 4,600 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech reported 141,401 shares stake. Swiss Financial Bank holds 109,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. James Rech holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 8,715 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 310,719 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,971 shares. 604,609 are held by Fmr Limited Liability. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.21% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Clark Cap Mngmt Gp Inc holds 0.36% or 193,497 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 197,716 shares. Hartford Management holds 175 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 56,050 shares stake. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 38,687 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 39,659 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.