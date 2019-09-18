Carlson Capital LP Raised United Nat Foods (Put) (UNFI) Position; U S Physical Therapy (USPH) Has 1.37 Sentiment

Carlson Capital LP increased United Nat Foods Inc (Put) (UNFI) stake by 87.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP acquired 1,400 shares as United Nat Foods Inc (Put) (UNFI)’s stock declined 19.25%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 3,000 shares with $660,000 value, up from 1,600 last quarter. United Nat Foods Inc (Put) now has $694.65 million valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 590,992 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B

U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 92 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 67 sold and reduced their equity positions in U S Physical Therapy Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 12.64 million shares, up from 12.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding U S Physical Therapy Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 52 Increased: 64 New Position: 28.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $52,585 activity.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $133.62. About 15,262 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) has risen 24.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS $0.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector

Bard Associates Inc holds 4.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. for 66,405 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 100,637 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.43% invested in the company for 209,405 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Management Llc has invested 1.24% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,618 shares.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The Company’s clinics provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It has a 73.82 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned and operated 540 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 20 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups.

Analysts await U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. USPH’s profit will be $8.87M for 47.05 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Carlson Capital LP decreased Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd stake by 11,426 shares to 132,718 valued at $25.42M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) stake by 62,185 shares and now owns 269,000 shares. First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) was reduced too.