Carlson Capital LP Raised Terex New (TEX) Holding; Canal Insurance Company Continues to Hold Stake in Abbvie Ord (ABBV)

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 14,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 68,678 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 54,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 974,689 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Abbvie Ord (ABBV) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 7.28 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.64% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moors Cabot Inc invested in 67,826 shares. Jefferies Group Inc has 17,028 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 18,634 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,474 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.36% or 11,528 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Fincl Bank N A has 49,507 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,600 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.5% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De holds 28,783 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Legacy Private has 51,459 shares. Fragasso Grp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,195 shares. Cutter & Com Brokerage holds 2,868 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.03% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.05% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Glenmede Trust Na owns 12,086 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Whittier Com Of Nevada owns 285 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities stated it has 6,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 83,399 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Prudential Plc reported 2.55 million shares stake. Valley Advisers reported 120 shares stake. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 12,066 shares. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 50 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.31 million activity. SHEEHAN JOHN D bought $13,080 worth of stock. $43.70M worth of stock was sold by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, June 7. Shares for $2,287 were bought by HENRY BRIAN J on Wednesday, July 10.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 500 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 84,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,799 shares, and cut its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MasTec: Still My Number One Pick – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Terex -11% after slashing full-year earnings, revenue guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Steve Filipov, President of Terex Cranes, to Leave Terex – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TEX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.