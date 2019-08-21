Carlson Capital LP Raised Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)

Carlson Capital LP increased Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) stake by 5.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP acquired 11,133 shares as Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)’s stock rose 6.87%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 197,741 shares with $15.99 million value, up from 186,608 last quarter. Silicon Laboratories Inc now has $4.80B valuation. The stock increased 2.31% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $110.78. About 104,532 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business

Among 4 analysts covering InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has GBX 5600 highest and GBX 4700 lowest target. GBX 5200’s average target is -0.27% below currents GBX 5214 stock price. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell” rating. UBS maintained the shares of IHG in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Sell” rating. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was upgraded by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Goldman Sachs. See InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 4700.00 New Target: GBX 4800.00 Unchanged

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 4400.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 4500.00 Downgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 4500.00 New Target: GBX 4700.00 Downgrade

18/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 4400.00 Downgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5210.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4850.00 New Target: GBX 5300.00 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Mainfirst Rating: Outperform New Target: GBX 5600.00 Initiates Starts

Carlson Capital LP decreased Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) stake by 4.05M shares to 1.20M valued at $13.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arconic Inc stake by 575,000 shares and now owns 440,000 shares. Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Silicon Laboratories Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SLAB) 5.0% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGT, VAR, SLAB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Silicon Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Com has invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Cambridge Tru accumulated 4,634 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 36,500 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd has 7,726 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 29,257 shares. Hbk Invs LP invested in 2,810 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) or 1,949 shares. B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 25,478 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 14,027 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Company Bancshares reported 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership has 426,052 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,014 shares. Blair William & Il holds 3,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s (LON:IHG) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IHG® Expands Its Relationship with WPP – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts Unveils New Global Flagship Properties – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CORRECTING and REPLACING PHOTO IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card Launches Most Rewarding Offer Yet – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The company has market cap of 9.50 billion GBP. It operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, and Candlewood Suites Hotels brand names. It has a 22.59 P/E ratio. The firm also manages IHG Rewards Club, a hotel loyalty program.