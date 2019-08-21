Carlson Capital LP Position In Intel (INTC) Was Increased; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Valuation Declined While Private Capital Management Raised Stake

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) by 5308.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 148,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 151,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18 million, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.66. About 716,559 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 306,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 776,614 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.70 million, up from 470,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 15.45M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 24/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Intel AI Lab open-sources library for deep learning-driven NLP; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aquaventure Holdings Limited by 26,755 shares to 53,305 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 417,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44M shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH).

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raymond James Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raymond James July client AUM rises to record $831.1B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Steward Partners Continues Impressive Firm Growth with New Office and Team in Austin – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James Financial: Redeeming Factors From The Q2 2019 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Management Communications LP invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 182,401 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning has 2,669 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc has 1.36 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp holds 150 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Td Asset has 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). California Employees Retirement System accumulated 254,191 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Macquarie Limited has 283,612 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Mai Capital Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 9,335 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Cornerstone invested 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 65,964 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Vision Capital Management Inc invested in 5,041 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 246,070 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has 0.92% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.23% stake. Matarin Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.45% or 115,651 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 26,915 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv holds 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 1,124 shares. Cahill Advisors Inc owns 23,739 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Captrust Finance Advisors owns 289,698 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Com has 54,234 shares. Bragg Financial Incorporated accumulated 216,206 shares. Monetary Group Inc accumulated 39,095 shares. Virginia-based Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated has invested 0.97% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).