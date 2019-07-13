Carlson Capital LP Maintains Holding in Sabre (SABR); Whale Rock Capital Management Upped Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $7.10 Million as Market Value Rose

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 19,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 669,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.59M, up from 649,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is Giving `Winx Club’ the Live Action Treatment; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 48.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 331,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.75 million, up from 685,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 786,229 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 07/03/2018 – Sabre teams up with Cendyn to enhance the SynXis platform with advanced CRM capabilities; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Exits Position in Sabre; 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY EXPENSE RATIO 22.0% VS 21.6%; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE HOLDINGS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Management stated it has 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Synovus Corp has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). D E Shaw And reported 1.10M shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 426,930 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1.54M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 71,337 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 246,467 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 68,372 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv holds 0.27% or 38,820 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 542,021 are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Metropolitan Life Insur Com owns 18,935 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 31,601 shares to 147,877 shares, valued at $35.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 63,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,586 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 58,816 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.08M shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 1.54M shares stake. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 97,180 shares or 7.08% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public holds 0.48% or 2.34 million shares. Westpac Corp reported 76,121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Commerce Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,084 shares. Jasper Ridge LP invested in 11,310 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.42% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oak Ridge Limited stated it has 22,409 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital accumulated 39,313 shares. 6,548 were reported by Fiera Capital. Srs Inv Management Lc has 3.56M shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 1.75 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 125 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put) by 1.81M shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $36.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

