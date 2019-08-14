Carlson Capital LP Lowered Its Marathon Oil (MRO) Position by $4.65 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Rose While Needham Investment Management Trimmed Stake

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 1,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 21,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $250.07. About 52,556 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 24.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 290,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 897,200 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 1.21M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 11,133 shares to 197,741 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 455,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 61,516 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has 422,220 shares. Wellington Management Llp stated it has 2.25M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 843 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt Inc has 108,625 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Dubuque Financial Bank Trust Communication reported 236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 100,260 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Legal And General Public Limited Company invested in 5.82 million shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 2.50M are owned by Prudential. Pennsylvania Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,590 shares. Engines Advisors Limited Company has 10,137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 143,828 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stack Mngmt holds 921,464 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Secor Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 31,307 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Limited Company reported 20,588 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 111,668 were accumulated by Chilton Com Ltd Liability Corporation. Consulate, Maryland-based fund reported 1,233 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 33,244 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil Co holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0.13% or 53,435 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management accumulated 0.9% or 18,934 shares. 70,886 were reported by Cibc World Corp. A D Beadell Counsel Inc reported 2.63% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Auxier Asset holds 1.08% or 21,025 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 260 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,337 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 790 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).