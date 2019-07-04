Carlson Capital LP Lowered Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $106.74 Million as Stock Declined; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed Holding

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 94.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 27,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,623 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 28,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.22. About 1.22M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 96.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 3.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 128,312 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 4.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 24/04/2018 – U.S. senators push banks for information on Russian ‘oligarchs’; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LVS’s profit will be $618.24M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 577,152 shares. Rmb Management Lc reported 9,784 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 168,800 are held by Korea Inv Corp. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 0.5% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Geode owns 3.86M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 63,732 shares. Duncker Streett And Co Inc holds 150 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 53,925 shares stake. S&Co reported 0.04% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability stated it has 0.31% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cumberland stated it has 19,150 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 23,370 shares to 27,782 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 14,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.69B for 10.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ship Finance International L (NYSE:SFL) by 210,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 235,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).