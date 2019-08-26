Carlson Capital LP Lifted Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Carlson Capital LP increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 230.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP acquired 300,367 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 430,892 shares with $51.00 million value, up from 130,525 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $5.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 208,569 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 161 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 170 cut down and sold holdings in Wynn Resorts LTD. The institutional investors in our database now own: 79.45 million shares, up from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wynn Resorts LTD in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 125 Increased: 101 New Position: 60.

Carlson Capital LP decreased Mr Cooper Group Inc stake by 920,611 shares to 731,719 valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) stake by 1.00 million shares and now owns 200,300 shares. Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox has $128 highest and $125 lowest target. $125.75’s average target is 17.49% above currents $107.03 stock price. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by DA Davidson. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 12. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,810 are held by Cookson Peirce Incorporated. 6,826 were reported by Utah Retirement System. 41,759 were reported by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com. Quinn Opportunity Prns Lc invested in 10,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 51,139 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP has 133,770 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Fil Limited has invested 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 202,740 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd reported 78,708 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 5,710 shares. S Muoio & Com Lc reported 12,000 shares stake. Legal And General Group Inc Plc stated it has 26,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Halcyon Mngmt Prtn Limited Partnership reported 81,907 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity. The insider SANGHI STEVE bought 20,000 shares worth $2.21 million.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $105.88. About 824,651 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 19/04/2018 – WYNN:RE-OPEN ADVANCE NOTICE NOMINATION DEADLINE ISN’T JUSTIFIED; 14/05/2018 – Two More Wynn Resorts Directors to Leave Board; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: Exclusive: $WYNN’s largest shareholder, Elaine Wynn, fires back at the company’s chairman, accusing him of sharing…; 22/05/2018 – Shareholders Vote Against Wynn Resorts Executive Compensation Plan in Nonbinding Vote; 06/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Urges Shareholders to Vote for All Three Wynn Directors on the White Proxy Card; 04/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Urges Shareholders to Vote for All Three Wynn Directors; 17/04/2018 – Wynn Las Vegas Outlines Increased Sustainable Energy Practices At The 2018 Global Meetings Industry Day; 19/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants To Re-Sign Kerry Wynn; 09/03/2018 – WYNN COULD SEE UPSIDE AS STANDALONE, TAKEOVER CANDIDATE: NOMURA; 27/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O CEO PROPOSES DROPPING ‘WYNN’ FROM NAME OF PLANNED MASSACHUSETTS CASINO – HEARING

